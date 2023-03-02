Federated Hermes Inc. Has $89.05 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195,468 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $89,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.84. 3,379,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,399,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

