Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 72,127 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Enbridge worth $76,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.1 %

ENB traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Enbridge

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

