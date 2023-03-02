Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 51,270 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,270 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $84,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RHP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,024. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

