Filecoin Price Tops $6.69 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $431.48 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.69 or 0.00028731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 395,616,070 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

