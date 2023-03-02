Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $247.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

