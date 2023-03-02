Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 584.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 4.5 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $211.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.