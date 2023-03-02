Financial Architects Inc Acquires New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $401.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

