Financial Architects Inc Acquires Shares of 2,025 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 173.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,515,866 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after acquiring an additional 962,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $231,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PANW stock opened at $186.94 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.60. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,549.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,438 shares of company stock valued at $37,582,999. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

