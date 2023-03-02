Financial Architects Inc Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

American Tower Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $194.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.99 and its 200-day moving average is $221.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

