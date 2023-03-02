Financial Architects Inc Has $510,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 124,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 71,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $3,804,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 256.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,856 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of AT&T by 14.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 61,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

