Financial Architects Inc Purchases New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

LH stock opened at $237.88 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

