Financial Architects Inc Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 123,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 90,201 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.