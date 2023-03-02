Financial Architects Inc Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE AWK opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.18.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile



American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

