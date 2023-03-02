Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.11% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.05 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99.

