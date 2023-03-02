Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.94

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.94 and traded as high as $25.13. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 42,015 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $378.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

