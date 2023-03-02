First Manhattan Co. Sells 2,225 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,697. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.55 and its 200-day moving average is $178.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.