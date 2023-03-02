First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $127.10 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. FMC’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

