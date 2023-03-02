First National Bank of Omaha Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.6 %

LFUS stock opened at $260.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

