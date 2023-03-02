First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,731 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.21% of Integer worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Integer by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE ITGR opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $88.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

