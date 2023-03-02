First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

FSFG stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

