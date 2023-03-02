First Trust Advisors LP Has $177.72 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,671,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $177,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

