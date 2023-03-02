First Trust Advisors LP Has $183.84 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,849,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Hologic worth $183,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

