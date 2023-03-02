First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 234,567 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $180,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,963. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.36 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

