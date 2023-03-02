First Trust Advisors LP Sells 45,280 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Amphenol worth $200,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,034,000 after buying an additional 182,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

