First Trust Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 0.73% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 144,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 110,234 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BACA opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

