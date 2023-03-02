First Trust Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 4.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 419,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFX opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

