First Trust Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,150 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,865,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rogers by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after purchasing an additional 389,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rogers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 456,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,560,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $154.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.38. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $274.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

