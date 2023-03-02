First Trust Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 201,034 LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of LDH Growth Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 288,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. LDH Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

