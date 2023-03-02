First Trust Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tristar Acquisition I were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIS. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the second quarter worth $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Tristar Acquisition I Stock Up 0.1 %

TRIS opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

