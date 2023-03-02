First Trust Capital Management L.P. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,152,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,410,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,098,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,940,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOS stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.43.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

