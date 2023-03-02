First Trust Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.60 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 0.85% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAMC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 244,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAMC opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Golden Arrow Merger Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.