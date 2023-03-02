First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,050 Shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 0.73% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 321.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 144,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 110,234 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of BACA stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

Further Reading

