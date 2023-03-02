First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. 747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

