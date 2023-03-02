First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the January 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.20. 51,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $73.62.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
