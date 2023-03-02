First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,429. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

