Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $261,337.09 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

