Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

About Haleon

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.