Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 270,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,375,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,534,000 after buying an additional 66,787 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $18.30 on Thursday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

