Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.37% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,338,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 1,789.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 249,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 236,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe alerts:

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Up 2.0 %

EPV stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.