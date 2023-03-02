Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 383.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,642 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth $1,508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS CNYA opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

