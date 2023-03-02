Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $3.48 Million in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 152,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $778,000.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

