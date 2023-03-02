Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 35,461 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $77.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.