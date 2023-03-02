Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 25,037 Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 78.70% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

