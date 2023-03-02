Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 28,594 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,594 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD opened at $70.02 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.