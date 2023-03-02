Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 28,594 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,594 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ESGD opened at $70.02 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.