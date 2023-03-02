Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 38,645 Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,645 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 84.30% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,818,000.

Get BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF alerts:

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XHYF opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.