Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV) Plans Dividend of GBX 132

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 132 ($1.59) per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 97.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Foresight Solar & Technology VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Price Performance

LON:FTSV remained flat at GBX 127.50 ($1.54) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.50 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 49.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.10 million, a PE ratio of 277.17 and a beta of -0.16.

About Foresight Solar & Technology VCT

(Get Rating)

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is a venture capital trust of Foresight Group. The fund aims to generate returns through tax free dividends, by investing in a portfolio of new electricity generation projects in the very short term as well as longer term energy related infrastructure investments such as smart meters, and solar power generating systems supported by the United Kingdom government's Feed-in Tariff scheme.

