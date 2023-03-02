Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV) Plans Dividend of GBX 132

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 132 ($1.59) per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 97.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Foresight Solar & Technology VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Price Performance
LON:FTSV remained flat at GBX 127.50 ($1.54) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.50 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 49.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.10 million, a PE ratio of 277.17 and a beta of -0.16.
About Foresight Solar & Technology VCT
