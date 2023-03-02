Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 838.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 103,990 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 63,318 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SA stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $930.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 0.88. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

