Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

