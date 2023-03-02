Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
Franchise Group Trading Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ FRG opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Institutional Trading of Franchise Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franchise Group (FRG)
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.