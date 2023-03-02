Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Franchise Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$2.90 EPS.

Franchise Group Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $44.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

