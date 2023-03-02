FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
NYSE:FREY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
