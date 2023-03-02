FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

NYSE:FREY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About FREYR Battery

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

